MPS Media Buying WFLI from Meredith

MPS Media agreed to purchase The CW affiliate WFLI Chattanooga, Tenn., from Meredith for a reported $6.8 million. The deal is expected to close in about two months.

WFLI brought in $1.8 million last year, according to BIA Financial, good for fifth in the No. 86 Nielsen media Research DMA.

Besides CW programming like Gossip Girl, the station syndicates Two and a Half Men and airs Meredith women’s show Better at noon.

MPS also owns CW outlets such as WTLF Tallahassee, Fla., and WSWB Scranton, Pa. Eugene Brown runs the company.

“The decision to sell WFLI-TV supports our strategy to focus on larger markets, as well as markets where we have or can create duopolies,” Meredith Broadcasting president Paul Karpowicz said.