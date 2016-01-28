MPAA's Laura Nichols Joins National Geographic

Laura Nichols, executive VP of global communications for the Motion Picture Association of America, has joined National Geographic Partners as senior VP and chief communications officer.

She reports to Nat Geo Partners CEO Declan Moore.

“As National Geographic broadens its horizons and expands our business across new channels and new platforms, Laura is the perfect person to lead our communications efforts,” Moore said in a statement.

"Laura is a brilliant strategist and an incredibly talented communicator, and has been a trusted advisor to me for nearly my entire tenure at the MPAA,” said MPAA chairman Chris Dodd. “She has also been a critical voice on every major issue impacting the film and television industry the past four and a half years, and has earned the confidence and respect of our entire organization and all of our member studios."

Nichols resume includes the Center for American Progress, senior VP at PBS and communications director for former Democratic Rep. Richard Gephardt.