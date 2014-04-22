MPAA: Studios Divert Record Percentage of Waste From Land Fills

In observance of Earth Day, the Motion Picture Association of America announced Tuesday that its members had prevented more than 19 million tons of TV and film studio sets and other waste material from being sent to landfills in 2013.

That, said MPAA, represents 73.4% of the solid waste that would otherwise have wound up in landfills, the highest percentage since it started keeping track in the early 1990s.

Those numbers are from the Solid Waste Task Force Alliance, a joint venture of MPAA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

“Our member studios continue to demonstrate their commitment to the global environment through smart, environmentally sound business practices. From production to subject matter, we are using our platforms to not only talk about protecting the planet, but to be active participants in the movement,” said MPAA Chairman Chris Dodd.

Among those making sure their sets weren't just dumped include Disney, Twentieth Century Fox, NBCU, Paramount, Sony and Warner Bros.