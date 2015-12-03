MPAA Names Chris Ortman VP of Corporate Communications

The Motion Picture Association of America has named Chris Ortman as VP, corporate communications.

He is succeeding Kate Bedingfield, who joined Vice President Joe Biden's office in August.

Ortman was most recently VP of communications and corporate affairs for CreativeFuture and before that spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security.

In addition, Sam Newton has been named deputy director of corporate communications, playing a "key role" in day-to-day media relations, according to MPAA. Newton joined MPAA in April 2014

“With his strong understanding of the creative industries and deep background in public policy, Chris is well-positioned to be an effective advocate and spokesperson for the MPAA and our member companies,” said Laura Nichols, MPAA executive VP for global communications, in a statement. “I’m excited to welcome him back to Washington and to our team," adding: "“Sam brings great energy and enthusiasm to his work and has become a critical member of our team. We look forward to what he will bring to his new role."