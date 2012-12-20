MPAA Head: We're Ready to Be Part of Violence Conversation

In the wake of the Newtown school shootings, the

Motion Picture Association of America says its movie and TV members are ready

to be "part of the conversation" about that "senseless act of

violence."

That

came in a statement from former Senator Chris Dodd, who is from Connecticut, where the shootings

occurred.

"As

a citizen of Connecticut and having

represented the people there for 36 years in Washington, I have been shocked

and profoundly saddened by this tragedy. My heart goes out to the community as

I know they will carry this pain with them long after the spotlight on Newtown has dimmed.

"As

chairman of the MPAA and on behalf of the

motion picture and television studios we represent, we join all Americans in

expressing our sympathy as well as our horror and outrage at this senseless act

of violence. Thus, I have reached out to the Administration to express our

support for the President's efforts in the wake of the Newtown tragedy. Those of us

in the motion picture and television industry want to do our part to help America heal. We stand ready

to be part of the national conversation."

The

National Association of Broadcasters has said it will cooperate with Congress

if a new bill passes authorizing a study of media violence and kids. MPAA did not talk about

the study in its statement or say exactly what conversation it was ready to be

part of related to the shooting.

But

MPAA went further than the video game industry,

whose statement expressed sympathy for the victims but confidence in past

studies that show no connection between media violence and real-world violence.

Separately,

the Hollywood-backed Entertainment Industries Council said it will re-launch an

initiative to use TV and the movies to spotlight the consequences of gun

violence.

The

video game industry is widely expected to be the focus of Washington's interest,

particularly Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-W.Va.), who

introduced the study bill and is expected to expand his inquiry in the new

Congress.