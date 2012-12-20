MPAA Head: We're Ready to Be Part of Violence Conversation
In the wake of the Newtown school shootings, the
Motion Picture Association of America says its movie and TV members are ready
to be "part of the conversation" about that "senseless act of
violence."
That
came in a statement from former Senator Chris Dodd, who is from Connecticut, where the shootings
occurred.
"As
a citizen of Connecticut and having
represented the people there for 36 years in Washington, I have been shocked
and profoundly saddened by this tragedy. My heart goes out to the community as
I know they will carry this pain with them long after the spotlight on Newtown has dimmed.
"As
chairman of the MPAA and on behalf of the
motion picture and television studios we represent, we join all Americans in
expressing our sympathy as well as our horror and outrage at this senseless act
of violence. Thus, I have reached out to the Administration to express our
support for the President's efforts in the wake of the Newtown tragedy. Those of us
in the motion picture and television industry want to do our part to help America heal. We stand ready
to be part of the national conversation."
The
National Association of Broadcasters has said it will cooperate with Congress
if a new bill passes authorizing a study of media violence and kids. MPAA did not talk about
the study in its statement or say exactly what conversation it was ready to be
part of related to the shooting.
But
MPAA went further than the video game industry,
whose statement expressed sympathy for the victims but confidence in past
studies that show no connection between media violence and real-world violence.
Separately,
the Hollywood-backed Entertainment Industries Council said it will re-launch an
initiative to use TV and the movies to spotlight the consequences of gun
violence.
The
video game industry is widely expected to be the focus of Washington's interest,
particularly Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-W.Va.), who
introduced the study bill and is expected to expand his inquiry in the new
Congress.
