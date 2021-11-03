MPA Congratulates Glenn Youngkin, Winsome Sears

Glenn Youngkin speaks with Winsome Sears during an election night event Nov. 2, 2021 in Chantilly, Virginia.

The head of the Motion Picture Association congratulated newly elected Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on what MPA chairman Charles Rivkin called a hard-fought victory. Rivkin also congratulated new Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, the first woman of color to hold that post in the state.

MPA’s Washington headquarters is a long silver dollar's throw across the Potomac from the state.

Youngkin is a pro-business Republican who upset former governor Terry McAuliffe with the endorsement of Donald Trump.

“We look forward to working with both of them to bring film and TV production to the commonwealth — productions that generate new jobs, tax revenue and increased tourism,” Rivkin said.

Rivkin said that, on average, a major film shoot on location can generate $250,000 per day to the local economy, and a TV episode $150,000 per day.