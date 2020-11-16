Rivkin Re-Ups at MPA

The Motion Picture Association has renewed the contract of association chairman Charles Rivkin for another three years.

The new contract starts Jan. 1, 2021. No word on the terms, but in his last year, Christopher Dodd made about $2.4 million, according to an IRS filing.

Rivkin has headed the trade group since January 2018, when he replaced the outgoing Dodd. MPA said Rivkin has transformed the association, listing it as one of those signature accomplishments championing the addition of Netflix in January 2019, "underscoring the rapid shift underway in the industry towards streaming."

He is also cited by MPA for guiding its rebrand to reflect its international scope and prioritizing the association's diversity, equity and inclusion program to help the industry better reflect diversity in front of and behind the camera.

The renewal of the formerly highly placed Democrat comes as the Democrats prepare to take over the White House and even have a shot at the Senate depending on a couple of Georgia run-off races.

Rivkin is the former assistant secretary of state for economic and business affairs in the Obama Administration. Before that he was CEO of the Jim Henson Company and W!ldBrain. He was at the State Department from 2014-2017 and has also been ambassador to France and Monaco.