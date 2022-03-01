MPA Condemns Russian Invasion
By John Eggerton published
Streaming, film, TV producers stand with international community
Major video content companies represented by the Motion Picture Association have expressed their solidarity with the Ukrainians as they attempt to repel a Russian invasion.
MPA issued a statement late Monday as the Russian Army was moving toward the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.
Also: CTA Backs Russia Tech Sanctions
“The Motion Picture Association stands with the international community in upholding the rule of law and condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine," MPA said. "On behalf of our member companies, who lead the film, TV and streaming industry, we express our strongest support for Ukraine’s vibrant creative community who, like all people, deserve to live and work peacefully.
“We will continue to monitor the situation, working closely with our members and partners throughout the global creative sector.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is being hailed for his strong leadership during the crisis--including turning down an offer of escape from the Russians with the line "I need ammunition, not a ride"--is himself a former film producer and actor. ■
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.