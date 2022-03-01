MPA Condemns Russian Invasion

Major video content companies represented by the Motion Picture Association have expressed their solidarity with the Ukrainians as they attempt to repel a Russian invasion.



MPA issued a statement late Monday as the Russian Army was moving toward the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

“The Motion Picture Association stands with the international community in upholding the rule of law and condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine," MPA said. "On behalf of our member companies, who lead the film, TV and streaming industry, we express our strongest support for Ukraine’s vibrant creative community who, like all people, deserve to live and work peacefully.



“We will continue to monitor the situation, working closely with our members and partners throughout the global creative sector.”



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is being hailed for his strong leadership during the crisis--including turning down an offer of escape from the Russians with the line "I need ammunition, not a ride"--is himself a former film producer and actor. ■