CTA Pledges To Back Russia Tech Sanctions

The head of the Consumer Technology Association said Friday (February 25) that it stood in solidarity with Ukraine and was fully behind the Biden Administration's export controls on communications equipment.

“The invasion of Ukraine is a tragic and illegal assault on the people and independent nation of Ukraine and an attack on democracy," said CTA President Gary Shapiro. "We call on Russia to stop its attack and end the needless loss of life and human suffering. As an American trade association, we believe in the power of democracy and the recognition of duly elected leaders. We applaud those who took to the streets in Russian cities to peacefully demonstrate against this action by their government."

As to the export sanctions meant to pressure Putin to stand down, Shapiro said: "The Consumer Technology Association fully supports tough sanctions on Russia. We will inform our members to comply with the new export controls issued in response to Russia’s actions. CTA is committed to serving as a resource for the administration during implementation.”

In addition to the restrictions on U.S. made telecom equipment, the sanctions package imposes "Russia-wide restrictions on sensitive U.S. technologies produced in foreign countries using U.S.-origin software, technology, or equipment, including on "semiconductors and telecommunications."

The Administration made clear that the sanctions are no short-term response. "The United States and our Allies and partners are unified and will continue to impose costs, forcing Putin to look to other countries that cannot replicate the financial and technology strengths of Western markets." ■