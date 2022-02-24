Communications Tech Among President Biden's Russian Export Sanctions

High tech communications technology exports to Russia is one of the categories subject to controls under newly imposed U.S. sanctions due to Russia's invasion of the Ukraine.

President Joe Biden announced the sanctions Thursday in a speech to the nation. The White House said the sanctions would impose "devastating costs" on Russia.

"The unprecedented export control measures will cut off more than half of Russia’s high-tech imports, restricting Russia’s access to vital technological inputs, atrophying its industrial base, and undercutting Russia’s strategic ambitions to exert influence on the world stage," the White House said.

In addition to the restrictions on U.S. made telecom equipment, the sanctions package imposes "Russia-wide restrictions on sensitive U.S. technologies produced in foreign countries using U.S.-origin software, technology, or equipment, including on "semiconductors and telecommunications."

The White House said that Australia, Canada, the European Union, Japan, and the United Kingdom have also pledged to take similar actions to isolate Russia from cutting-edge technology, saying: "The impact of these measures will be significantly magnified due to historical multilateral cooperation with a wide range of Allies and partners who are mirroring our actions..."

The Administration made clear that the sanctions are no short-term response. "The United States and our Allies and partners are unified and will continue to impose costs, forcing Putin to look to other countries that cannot replicate the financial and technology strengths of Western markets." ■