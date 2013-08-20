Moye Named WLNE Providence News Director

Nicole Moye has been named news director at WLNE Providence, R.I., starting August 21.

She comes from WPMT Harrisburg, Pa., where she was assistant news director, and previously was news director at KOHD Bend, Ore. Moye also held a producer post at KRON San Francisco, Calif. She succeeds Robert Rockstroh, who resigned in July.

"Nicole has over 20 years of experience in local broadcast news as a producer and news director," said Chris Tzianabos, VP and general manager. "I am confident that she is the ideal person to continue to build on WLNE's recent success and bring us to the next level in making this station a competitor in the TV market."

Citadel Communications acquired the ABC affiliate for $5.8 million in 2011.