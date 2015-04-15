Move Over 'Kitten Bowl,' Hallmark Debuts ‘Paw Star Game’

The Hallmark Channel let the cat out of the bag Wednesday, announcing it is extending its Kitten Bowl franchise of melding tiny, cute kittens with major contact sports to the baseball arena, with the debut of its first Paw Star Game, on Sunday, July 12 at 6 p.m. ET.

The channel’s answer to Major League Baseball’s own All-Star Game, which is slated for July 14, will be hosted by TV personality, author and animal advocate Beth Stern, along with play-by-play announcers John Sterling (the radio voice of the New York Yankees) and award-winning reporter, sports analyst and commentator Mary Carillo. As the kittens take the field to swat balls and catch line drives, they will be cheered on by celebrities including Ed Asner, Maria Menounos, Mario Lopez, Al Roker, Heather McDonald, Tricia Helfer, Deidre Hall, Dawn Olivieri and Camren Bicondova.

“Launching ‘Paw Star Game’ is the next exciting extension of our kitten sports franchise that has already seen tremendous success with the network’s annual ‘Kitten Bowl,’” said Crown Media Family Networks executive VP of programming and publicity Michelle Vicary in a statement.

