The Most Loved Super Bowl Ads on Facebook So Far

With the Super Bowl roughly 48 hours away, it’s already nearly impossible to escape the onslaught of ads that come along with it. Luckily for consumers, brands are getting more and more creative with the content they’re developing and serving across screens.

So far, a few Super Bowl ads and teasers have migrated to your TV, but the majority that have premiered before game time are still living digitally. Canvs, the emotion analytics company, took a close look at a group of the top digital premieres of Super Bowl ads and teasers on Facebook to see what's stirring up emotions in viewers.

Note: Although not new tactics, this year brands seem especially keen on leveraging celebrities and established publications to gain additional traction and eyeballs. When a Super Bowl ad slot costs upwards of $5 million, it’s no wonder advertisers are trying to get the most bang for their buck.

Related: Ford Top Spender on NFL Playoff Commercials

Here are the top five most loved Super Bowl digital ad premieres thus far:

1. Taking the top spot is Wix.com with an ad titled "Chez Felix Part 2," featuring Jason Statham. The ad has already garnered over 2.5 million views on Statham’s Facebook page, and 55.4% of the Facebook comments containing what Canvs calls a specific Emotional Reaction (ER) express love.

2. Coming in second is Bai with a spot titled “Crackling Fire,” which was posted on the Facebook page of Justin Timberlake, who stars in the ad. So far the short and sweet eight-second teaser has nearly 600,000 views, with 47% of ERs expressing love.

3. Skittles and Marshawn Lynch traveled overseas to Houston, Scotland for the third-place spot, which has already been racked up nearly 3.5 million views on the Complex Sports page. Out of the nearly 3,000 Facebook comments with specific ERs detected by Canvs, 37.8% expressed love.

4. Intel teamed up with Tom Brady to land the fourth-place spot, which the Super Bowl quarterback posted on his Facebook page. It's already received over 1.3 million views. Out of the Facebook comments with specific ERs detected by Canvs, 36.1% express love.

5. Mercedes rides into fifth place with its ad “Easy Driver” that includes a special guest appearance by Peter Fonda. The spot, which appears on the car maker's Facebook page, has prompted expressions of love in 35% of all ERs among commenters.