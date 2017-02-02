Ford Top Spender on NFL Playoff Commercials

Ford was the biggest spending advertiser on NFL playoff games this season, according to new figures from MediaRadar.

No. 2 was AT&T, which was not in the top 10 a year ago. AT&T’s spending was up 281% from a year ago.

Rounding out the top 10 were Verizon, General Motors, Anheuser-Busch, GEICO, McDonald’s, Toyota, Yum! Brands and Nationwide Mutual Insurance.

GEICO, Yum and Nationwide were not in the top 10 a year ago. Last year’s top 10 was: Verizon, Anheuser-Busch, Fiat Chrysler, Toyota, McDonald’s, Ford, Nissan, Apple and Best Buy.

MediaRadar says four of the top 10 spenders this year lowered their budgets from a year ago. Declining were McDonald’s, Toyota, Anheuser-Busch and Verizon.