Morris Named GM of KTVB-KTFT

Kate Morris, executive news director for TEGNA's KTVB TV Boise, has been named general manager of KTVB and KTFT Twin Falls.



She will be succeeding Doug Armstrong, who is retiring March 9 after a couple decades with KTVB.



In talking about tapping Morris for the post, TEGNA focused on the growth of the station's web site traffic, saying her expansion of KTVB's digital presence had led to increased page views, uniques and greater engagement (time spent on the web site), and has turned the station's Facebook page into the state's most popular "in any category."



“Kate is a proven leader with a demonstrated ability to develop quality content across numerous platforms," said TEGNA EVP and COO Lynn Beall.