Morning Shows Wake Up to One Boston Bombing Suspect Dead

Updated: 10:06 a.m. ET

The morning shows are again in continuous coverage of the

Boston Marathon bombing case on Friday as a shootout overnight left one suspect

dead and a massive manhunt underway for the second subject at large.

The suspects, which have been identified as two brothers, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19 and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, 26, from Chechnya, who had been living in the U.S. for several

years. News outlets were reporting that the two robbed a 7/11 in Cambridge,

Mass., around 10:20 p.m. Thursday, fatally shot an M.I.T. police officer, stole a

vehicle and threw explosives from the car as they were pursued by the

authorities.

The 26-year-old was killed in a shootout with police in

Watertown, which is now on lockdown as police search the area door to door for

the second suspect. All Boston transit has been shut down, with residents being

told to stay indoors with schools and businesses closed.

All three of the networks produced special reports at 7:56

a.m. ET as Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick gave a press conference.

Savannah Guthrie anchored for NBC, George Stephanopoulos for ABC and Charlie

Rose for CBS.

ABC's Brian Ross is reporting from Boston for Good Morning America and NBC's Lester

Holt is there for Today. All of the cable networks have been in continuing

coverage since early Friday morning.

Around 8:45 a.m., CNN and Fox News had cameras rolling as heavily armed police surrounded a house in Watertown. CNN noted it was in a delayed feed to gaurd against any potential graphic video.

At 9 a.m., CBS stayed with This Morning with Scott Pelley joining to co-anchor. ABC was in a nationwide special report and NBC continued with Today.

Around 9:12 a.m., CNN interviewed an uncle of the bombing suspects. At 9:45 a.m., MSNBC reported that authorities are looking for a third accomplice who is believed to have taken an Amtrak train from Boston to Connecticut. ABC News' Bianna Golodryga spoke with the bomb suspects' father over the phone from Russia.

At 10 a.m., CBS This Morning entered a fourth hour of coverage while ABC was simulcasting the west coast feed of Good Morning America with Diane Sawyer joining the team and NBC continued with Today.

