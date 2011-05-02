Morning Shows Cover Death of Bin Laden
All the networks continued coverage Monday morning of the news
that broke Sunday night, that Osama bin Laden had been killed by U.S. forces in
Pakistan.
On ABC, World News
anchor Diane Sawyer was at the desk with George Stephanopoulos for Good Morning America while This Week host Christiane Amanpour and
Robin Roberts reported from Ground Zero.
Early Show
co-anchor Erica Hill was also at World Trade Center site for CBS, while Chris
Wragge interviewed a retired army major in the studio.
NBC had Matt Lauer reporting from Ground Zero for the Today
show, which also nabbed an interview with former Defense Secretary Donald
Rumsfeld. As Ann Curry opened the 9 a.m. hour of the show, she threw to NBC
chief foreign affairs correspondent Richard Engel, who was in Benghazi, Libya,
reporting on the reaction to the news in the Muslim world.
