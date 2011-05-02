Morning Shows Cover Death of Bin Laden

All the networks continued coverage Monday morning of the news

that broke Sunday night, that Osama bin Laden had been killed by U.S. forces in

Pakistan.

On ABC, World News

anchor Diane Sawyer was at the desk with George Stephanopoulos for Good Morning America while This Week host Christiane Amanpour and

Robin Roberts reported from Ground Zero.

Early Show

co-anchor Erica Hill was also at World Trade Center site for CBS, while Chris

Wragge interviewed a retired army major in the studio.

NBC had Matt Lauer reporting from Ground Zero for the Today

show, which also nabbed an interview with former Defense Secretary Donald

Rumsfeld. As Ann Curry opened the 9 a.m. hour of the show, she threw to NBC

chief foreign affairs correspondent Richard Engel, who was in Benghazi, Libya,

reporting on the reaction to the news in the Muslim world.