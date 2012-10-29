Morning Shows in Blanket Hurricane Coverage Monday

The three network morning shows were in blanket coverage of

Hurricane Sandy Monday morning, with correspondents fanning the field, many

rain-soaked as the storm approaches the East Coast.

ABC's Good Morning

America branded its show a special edition "GMA Halloween Superstorm" led

by weather anchor Sam Champion in Battery Park City in New York. Chris Cumo and

Josh Elliott were also out in the field in New York reporting on the storm's

effect on transportation, with Jim Avila at Reagan airport in Washington, D.C.

with an update on air travel.

Other ABC News correspondents in the field are Ginger Zee in

Atlantic City, N.J.; Matt Gutman in Nags Head, N.C.; Linsey Davis in Philadelphia, Pa; Ron Caliborne in Long

Island and David Kerley in Maryland. GMA

also interviewed Rick Knabb of the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

CBS This Morning,

the only morning show without a full-time weather anchor, had six

correspondents in the field to cover the Hurricane story including Jeff Glor in

Atlantic City, NJ; Chip Reid in Ocean City, MD; Jim Axelrod in Battery Park City

and John Miller interviewing NYPD commissioner Ray Kelly.

As the other shows did, CTM

covered the effect of the storm on the presidential campaign with Nancy Cordes

in Orlando, Fla., where the Obama campaign canceled an event and Jan Crawford

in Cleveland with the Romney campaign. Charlie Rose and Norah O'Donnell

interviewed FEMA director Craig Fugate from the studio.

NBC's Today

featured Al Roker from Point Pleasant Beach, NJ; Lester Holt in Virginia Beach,

VA and Katy Tur in Mystic, CT. From the studio, Matt Lauer interviewed

Connecticut Governor Daniel Malloy and Savannah Guthrie talked to FEMA's Fugate

just after his hit on CTM.

In New York City, Today was preempted around 7:30 a.m. with

local news coverage from NBC.