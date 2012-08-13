Morning Show Ratings: 'Today' Wins Second Week from LondonOlympics

As expected, NBC's Today

won the morning ratings race for the week of Aug. 6, its second full week

broadcasting from Olympic Park in London.

Today averaged

nearly 6 million total viewers for the week, beating ABC's Good Morning America by a margin of 1.6 million viewers, according

to Nielsen fast national ratings. In the key adults 25-54 demo, Today drew 2.43 million viewers, topping

GMA by 825,000 key viewers.

In its return to its New York this week, Today has been pulling out all the stops

to try to maintain its ratings momentum post-Olympics, including renovating its

Rockefeller Plaza studio with a new high-tech exterior. It is also stretching

its summer concert series, usually reserved for Fridays, to five days this week

(the concerts are often big ratings draws).

Before the Olympics, GMA

had won the last five consecutive weeks among total viewers. Final numbers for

the week of Aug. 6 will be released Thursday.