Morning Show Ratings: 'Today' Wins Second Week from LondonOlympics
As expected, NBC's Today
won the morning ratings race for the week of Aug. 6, its second full week
broadcasting from Olympic Park in London.
Today averaged
nearly 6 million total viewers for the week, beating ABC's Good Morning America by a margin of 1.6 million viewers, according
to Nielsen fast national ratings. In the key adults 25-54 demo, Today drew 2.43 million viewers, topping
GMA by 825,000 key viewers.
In its return to its New York this week, Today has been pulling out all the stops
to try to maintain its ratings momentum post-Olympics, including renovating its
Rockefeller Plaza studio with a new high-tech exterior. It is also stretching
its summer concert series, usually reserved for Fridays, to five days this week
(the concerts are often big ratings draws).
Before the Olympics, GMA
had won the last five consecutive weeks among total viewers. Final numbers for
the week of Aug. 6 will be released Thursday.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.