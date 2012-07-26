Morning Show Ratings: 'Today,' 'GMA' Tie in Demo Week of July 16

NBC's Today and

ABC's Good Morning America tied in

the adults 25-54 demo for the week of July 16, with each drawing 1.737 million

viewers in the key demo, according to Nielsen.

It was the first time GMA

could lay claim to the No. 1 spot in the demo (albeit a tie) in almost 17

years. The ABC show also won the week in total viewers, averaging 4.598 million

total viewers to Today's 4.245

million. It was the fourth consecutive week GMA

has been the most-watched morning show and by the largest margin (353,000

viewers) since May 1995.

GMA has topped Today in total viewers both weeks since Savannah

Guthrie officially took over as coanchor from Ann Curry. Today is currently broadcasting from London as part of NBC's

coverage of the Summer Olympics, which NBCUniversalCEO Steve Burke said he hoped would help "revitalize" the morning program.

ABC News President Ben Sherwood will address the TCA press

tour in Los Angeles Thursday.