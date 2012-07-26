Morning Show Ratings: 'Today,' 'GMA' Tie in Demo Week of July 16
NBC's Today and
ABC's Good Morning America tied in
the adults 25-54 demo for the week of July 16, with each drawing 1.737 million
viewers in the key demo, according to Nielsen.
It was the first time GMA
could lay claim to the No. 1 spot in the demo (albeit a tie) in almost 17
years. The ABC show also won the week in total viewers, averaging 4.598 million
total viewers to Today's 4.245
million. It was the fourth consecutive week GMA
has been the most-watched morning show and by the largest margin (353,000
viewers) since May 1995.
GMA has topped Today in total viewers both weeks since Savannah
Guthrie officially took over as coanchor from Ann Curry. Today is currently broadcasting from London as part of NBC's
coverage of the Summer Olympics, which NBCUniversalCEO Steve Burke said he hoped would help "revitalize" the morning program.
ABC News President Ben Sherwood will address the TCA press
tour in Los Angeles Thursday.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.