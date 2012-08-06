Morning Show Ratings: 'Today' Dominant From London Olympics

A week after ABC's Good Morning America beat

NBC's Today in the adults 25-54 demo for the first time in nearly 17 years,

Today reasserted its dominance the week of July 30 thanks to record-breaking interestin NBC's coverage of the Summer Olympics.

Today, broadcasting from Olympic Park

in London, averaged 6 million total viewers for the week, according to Nielsen

fast nationals, beating GMA by a margin of 1.6 million viewers. It was Today's

best total viewer delivery since the week of Nov. 7, 2011.

In the key adults 25-54 demo, Today topped GMA by a margin of

853,000 viewers, averaging 2.497 million key adults, its best delivery in the

demo since the week of Feb. 13, 2012.

Compared to the first week of the 2008 Beijing Games, Today was down 8% in total viewers (-516,000) and down 16% in adults 25-54 (-465,000).