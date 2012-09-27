Morning Show Ratings: ‘GMA' Wins Week of Sept. 17

ABC's Good Morning

America won the week of Sept. 17 in total viewers and adults 25-54, the

fourth consecutive week the show has ranked first in both measures.

GMA drew 4.969

million total viewers and 1.913 million demo viewers, according to Nielsen.

NBC's Today averaged 4.085 million

total viewers and 1.676 million adults 25-54 for the same week, while CBS This Morning trailed with 2.527

million total viewers and 946,000 in the demo.

GMA also won the

third quarter of 2012 in total viewers, the first time the ABC show won a

quarter in 17 years, averaging 4.757 million total viewers to Today's 4.588 million. Today ranked first in younger viewers,

however, averaging 1.889 million adults 25-54 for the quarter to GMA's 1.772 million.

CBS This Morning

averaged 2.307 million total viewers and 870,000 adults 25-54 for the quarter.