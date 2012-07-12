Morning Show Ratings: 'GMA' Wins Week of July 2

ABC's Good Morning

America was the most-watched morning show for the holiday week of July 2,

topping NBC's Today by 243,000 total

viewers.

GMA averaged 4.462

million total viewers for the week to Today's

4.219 million total viewers, according to Nielsen. Because of the July 4th

holiday, the programs' averages were based on four days only.

It was an abnormal week because of the holiday, with Today's Matt Lauer out for the duration

of the week, but it still represents GMA's

largest margin over Today since

December 1995. It was also GMA's

second consecutive weekly win, after also topping Today in Ann Curry's final week.

In the advertiser-friendly adults 25-54 demo, Today was still tops, as it has been for the last 897 straight weeks, averaging 1.667

million to GMA's 1.643 million.

GMA is leading in

both measures so far this week, Savannah Guthrie's first as Today co-anchor, besting the NBC show onMonday

by 356,000 total viewers and 6,000 adults 25-54 and on Tuesday by 151,000 total

viewers and 11,000 adults 25-54, according to Nielsen fast affiliate numbers.