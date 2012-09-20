Morning Show Ratings: 'GMA' Wins Third Consecutive Week

For the third week in a row, ABC's Good Morning America was the top-rated morning show in total

viewers and the key adults 25-54 demo, according to Nielsen data for the week

of Sept. 10.

GMA led NBC's Today by a margin of 652,000 total

viewers (4.958 million vs. 4.306 million) and 99,000 adults 25-54 (1.831

million vs. 1.732 million).

It is GMA's third

consecutive weekly demo win and fifth consecutive total viewer win over Today. It is also GMA's longest demo-winning streak since 1994.

Both shows paced far ahead of CBS This Morning, which averaged 2.36 million total viewers, up 8%

over the prior week, and 840,000 demo viewers.