Morning Show Ratings: 'GMA' Wins Third Consecutive Week
For the third week in a row, ABC's Good Morning America was the top-rated morning show in total
viewers and the key adults 25-54 demo, according to Nielsen data for the week
of Sept. 10.
GMA led NBC's Today by a margin of 652,000 total
viewers (4.958 million vs. 4.306 million) and 99,000 adults 25-54 (1.831
million vs. 1.732 million).
It is GMA's third
consecutive weekly demo win and fifth consecutive total viewer win over Today. It is also GMA's longest demo-winning streak since 1994.
Both shows paced far ahead of CBS This Morning, which averaged 2.36 million total viewers, up 8%
over the prior week, and 840,000 demo viewers.
