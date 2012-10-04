Morning Show Ratings: 'GMA' Wins First Premiere Week in 20Years
ABC's Good Morning
America won the week of Sept. 24 in both total viewers and the adults 25-54
demo, according to Nielsen, the first premiere week victory for the program in 20
years for total viewers and 21 years for the demo.
GMA drew 4.957
million total viewers and 1.937 million adults 25-54, topping NBC's Today by a margin of 808,000 total
viewers and 254,000 demo viewers. CBS This
Morning averaged 2.526 million total viewers and 932,000 key adults.
Compared to the corresponding week last year, GMA was up 2% in total viewers and 4% in
adults 25-54, Today declined 21% and
28%, respectively, and CTM was up 3%
in total viewers while down 4% in the demo.
