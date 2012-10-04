Morning Show Ratings: 'GMA' Wins First Premiere Week in 20Years

ABC's Good Morning

America won the week of Sept. 24 in both total viewers and the adults 25-54

demo, according to Nielsen, the first premiere week victory for the program in 20

years for total viewers and 21 years for the demo.

GMA drew 4.957

million total viewers and 1.937 million adults 25-54, topping NBC's Today by a margin of 808,000 total

viewers and 254,000 demo viewers. CBS This

Morning averaged 2.526 million total viewers and 932,000 key adults.

Compared to the corresponding week last year, GMA was up 2% in total viewers and 4% in

adults 25-54, Today declined 21% and

28%, respectively, and CTM was up 3%

in total viewers while down 4% in the demo.