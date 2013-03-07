Morning Show Ratings: 'GMA' Wins February Sweep

ABC's Good Morning

America finished first during the 2013 February sweep period in both total

viewers and the adults 25-54 demo, according to Nielsen data.

GMA averaged 5.67

million total viewers and 2.13 million adults 25-54 from Jan. 31 to Feb. 27.

NBC's Today fell to second place with

4.82 million total viewers and 2.03 million viewers in the key demo while CBS This Morning drew 3.01 million and

1.15 million viewers, respectively.

It marks the first time GMA

has won a February sweep in the demo in 20 years, and among total viewers in 19

years. Compared to last February, CBS

This Morning improved the most, up 15% in total viewers and 11% in adults

25-54 while GMA was up 7% and 5%.