Morning Show Ratings: 'GMA' Widens Gap Over 'Today'

Good Morning America continued its run of morning dominance, out-rating NBC's Today by over 520,000 total viewers for the week of Aug. 20, according to Nielsen data.

That was the ABC morning program's second-highest margin of victory since it overtook Today back in April. Good Morning America has now won seven of the past nine weeks, with the only two wins by Today because of NBC's Olympics coverage. GMA also outdrew Today on all five days, extending its streak to nine straight days.

Today was able to win in the key adults 25-54 demo, albeit by a slim margin of just 5,000 viewers.