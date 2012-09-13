Morning Show Ratings: 'GMA' Tops Demo for Second StraightWeek

ABC's Good Morning

America topped the ratings in both total viewers and the key adults 25-54

demo for the week of Sept. 3, according to Nielsen.

GMA averaged 1.925

million key adults to Today's 1.42

million, winning the demo for the second straight week and notching its first

consecutive demo victory over NBC's Today

in 17 years.

In total viewers, GMA

drew 5.199 million to Today's 4.404

million (CBS This Morning trailed

with 2.193 million). GMA has won in

total viewers for the last four weeks, since Today returned from the Olympics.