Morning Show Ratings: 'GMA' Tops Demo for Second StraightWeek
ABC's Good Morning
America topped the ratings in both total viewers and the key adults 25-54
demo for the week of Sept. 3, according to Nielsen.
GMA averaged 1.925
million key adults to Today's 1.42
million, winning the demo for the second straight week and notching its first
consecutive demo victory over NBC's Today
in 17 years.
In total viewers, GMA
drew 5.199 million to Today's 4.404
million (CBS This Morning trailed
with 2.193 million). GMA has won in
total viewers for the last four weeks, since Today returned from the Olympics.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.