Morning Show Ratings: 'GMA' Set to Win November Sweep
With three days remaining to be counted for the month, ABC's
Good Morning America is poised to win
the November sweep in total viewers and the key adults 25-54 demo, according to
Nielsen.
GMA is averaging
5.35 million total viewers and 2.03 million adults 25-54 through Nov. 18 while
NBC's Today is averaging 4.89 million
total viewers and 1.99 million in the demo. CBS
This Morning is averaging 2.79 million total viewers and 1.07 million key
adults.
If the lead holds, it would be GMA's first November sweep win in total viewers since 1995, and its
first sweeps victory in the key demo in more than 18 years.
For the week of Nov. 12, GMA
was also on top with 5.33 million total viewers to Today's 4.81 million and CTM's
2.67 million. With adults 25-54, GMA
drew 2.01 million viewers, Today drew
1.97 million and CTM drew 1 million.
Final November sweep ratings will be released on Thursday.
