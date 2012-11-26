Morning Show Ratings: 'GMA' Set to Win November Sweep

With three days remaining to be counted for the month, ABC's

Good Morning America is poised to win

the November sweep in total viewers and the key adults 25-54 demo, according to

Nielsen.

GMA is averaging

5.35 million total viewers and 2.03 million adults 25-54 through Nov. 18 while

NBC's Today is averaging 4.89 million

total viewers and 1.99 million in the demo. CBS

This Morning is averaging 2.79 million total viewers and 1.07 million key

adults.

If the lead holds, it would be GMA's first November sweep win in total viewers since 1995, and its

first sweeps victory in the key demo in more than 18 years.

For the week of Nov. 12, GMA

was also on top with 5.33 million total viewers to Today's 4.81 million and CTM's

2.67 million. With adults 25-54, GMA

drew 2.01 million viewers, Today drew

1.97 million and CTM drew 1 million.

Final November sweep ratings will be released on Thursday.