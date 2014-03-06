Morning Show Ratings: 'GMA' Notches Second Straight February Sweep Win

Despite a ratings bump from the Winter Olympics for the Today show, Good Morning America took its second straight February sweeps among total viewers.

The ABC morning program topped NBC's Today 5.85 million viewers to 5.81 million from Jan. 30 to Feb. 26, according to Nielsen.

The margin of victory is considerably less than last year, when GMA's viewership was 15% higher than the NBC program, but that's expected due to the two-week ratings bump that Today received from the Olympics. This marks the first time that GMA won the February sweep among total viewers in consecutive years since 1993-94.

The Today show did take the month in the adults 25-54 news demo, narrowly defeating GMA 2.35 million to 2.31 million.

Compared to last year's February sweep, GMA was up 3% among total viewers and up 8% in the news demo; Today rose 21% with total viewers and spiked 16% in the news demo.

CBS This Morning placed third in both measures during the month with 3.2 million total viewers and 1.08 million adults 25-54. Compared to last year, CBS was up 6% among total viewers and down 6% in the news demo.