Morning Show Ratings: 'GMA' Has Best Margins Over 'Today' in18 Years
ABC's Good Morning
America won the week of Aug. 27 in both total viewers and adults 25-54, according
to Nielsen data, while posting its largest margins over NBC's Today in more than 18 years.
GMA averaged 5.39
million total viewers for the week, 883,000 more viewers than Today, and 1.97 million in the key demo,
topping Today by 152,000 adults
25-54. It was GMA's best margins over
Today in both measures since 1994.
The morning show ratings race has now seen GMA win eight of the last 10 weeks, with
both of Today's wins coming the two
weeks it broadcasted from the London Olympics. It is GMA's third win in the adults 25-54 demo since first breaking Today's total viewership streak in
April.
CBS This Morning,
which saw the addition of new co-anchor Norah O'Donnell last week, trailed with
2.34 million total viewers and 857,000 adults 25-54.
