Morning Show Ratings: 'GMA' Has Best Margins Over 'Today' in18 Years

ABC's Good Morning

America won the week of Aug. 27 in both total viewers and adults 25-54, according

to Nielsen data, while posting its largest margins over NBC's Today in more than 18 years.

GMA averaged 5.39

million total viewers for the week, 883,000 more viewers than Today, and 1.97 million in the key demo,

topping Today by 152,000 adults

25-54. It was GMA's best margins over

Today in both measures since 1994.

The morning show ratings race has now seen GMA win eight of the last 10 weeks, with

both of Today's wins coming the two

weeks it broadcasted from the London Olympics. It is GMA's third win in the adults 25-54 demo since first breaking Today's total viewership streak in

April.

CBS This Morning,

which saw the addition of new co-anchor Norah O'Donnell last week, trailed with

2.34 million total viewers and 857,000 adults 25-54.