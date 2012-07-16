Morning Show Ratings: 'GMA' Edges in on Demo Win in Week of July 9

ABC's Good Morning America posted its slimmest margin

with NBC's Today in the coveted adults 25-54 demographic last week in

nearly 17 years, with only 2,000 viewers separating the two morning programs.

GMA drew 1.709 million viewers in the demo to Today's

1.711 million for the week of July 9, according to Nielsen preliminary fast nationals,

the closest it has come to the NBC's top spot since the week of Sept. 11, 1995.

The close margin is especially notable because it was Savannah Guthrie's first

official week as co-anchor of Today.

In total viewers, GMA was first for the thirdconsecutive week, leading Today by 357,000 total viewers (4.57

million v. 4.213 million). It was GMA's largest total viewer margin with

Today since May 1995.

In a conference call Monday morning to discuss NBC News'

acquisition of MSNBC.com, NBC News president Steve Capus brushed off the notion

of Today's perceived vulnerability having a wider effect on the news

division, saying, "that is a small piece of this entire portfolio. Any number

of our different properties are going to have good days and not so good days."

Finals Nielsen ratings for the week of July 9 will be

released on Thursday.