Morning Show Ratings: 'GMA' Back on Top Post-Olympics
After Today's
two-week streak atop the morning show ratings chart,
Good Morning America asserted its
dominance again the week of June 13, the first week after the Olympics.
GMA won the week
in total viewers by a margin of 162,000 viewers, according to Nielsen fast
affiliate data. Today's post Olympics
bump lasted one day, beating GMA by 338,000
total viewers on Monday. GMA won the remaining
four days of the week despite its co-anchor Robin Roberts being out on vacation.
The key adults 25-54 demo remains too close to call in
prelims; national ratings will be released on Thursday.
Today pulled out
all the stops last week to try to maintain its ratings momentum post-Olympics,
scheduling outdoor concerts every day and brining in Olympic athletes as
contributors.
