Morning Show ‘The Daily Buzz’ Comes Back

The Daily Buzz, an entertainment and news magazine, will relaunch nationally June 4 after a two-year hiatus. The one-hour program will return in its original format featuring celebrity interviews and profiles, gossip and news-you-can-use that integrates paid content covering fashion, finance, health, hospitality, travel and other lifestyle categories.

Formerly a daily show, The Daily Buzz will initially return as a weekly program, with some partner stations offering daily updates.

The new Daily Buzz will be overseen by its original creative and production team working out of the show’s Orlando, Florida studio with correspondents in New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta. Original anchors Lance Smith and Kia Malone are returning to host with regular appearances by entertainment reporter Scott Carty in Los Angeles.

Acme Communications hatched The Daily Buzz on its stations in 2002. When Acme put its stations on the block in 2010, Fisher Communications took over production of the show. Mojo Brands Media acquired The Daily Buzz in 2013. The show was cancelled in 2015.

KEF Media acquired The Daily Buzz trademark and is providing integrated content for the program. KEF did not say how many partner stations will air the show.

“The Daily Buzz is the gold standard of combining news, hot topics and integration in a fun, seamless format,” said KEF Media COO Yvonne Hanak. “We’ll be including a wide range of paid content while offering other exciting program integration opportunities.”

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pFJ3zVOPmLQ[/embed]