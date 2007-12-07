Morning News Ratings: NBC’s Today Wins November Sweeps

NBC’s Today bested rival morning news show ABC’s Good Morning America in the November sweeps rating period.

The win means that Today has won the last 48 sweeps periods in total viewers and the last 52 in the key 25-54 demographic.

The news wasn’t all bad for GMA, however. Bearing a striking similarity to their evening news counterparts, the two morning shows had the closest November sweeps ratings gap in a number of years. The gap of 608,000 total viewers was the closest since 1995, while the 540,000 demo gap was the closest since 2005.





the ABC morning show has been making headway in catching up to Today over the last few years. This year's Halloween episode saw GMA pull within 100,000 viewers of Today.



GMA was also up slightly in the 25-54 demo compared with last year, while Today saw slight declines in total and demo viewers compared to last year.





CBS’ Early Show finished a distant third to both GMA and Today in total viewers and demo viewers.

The ratings are below:

• Today: 5.67 million total viewers, 4.5 rating/15 share, 2.69 million demo viewers.

• GMA: 5.06 million, 3.9/13, 2.15 million.

• Early Show: 2.8 million, 2.2/8, 1.24 million.