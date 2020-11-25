Morgan Wallen Invited Back to ‘SNL’

Colin Jost (left) and Michael Che during the Weekend Update segment on Satruday Night Live on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020

Jason Bateman hosts NBC’s Saturday Night Live Dec. 5, and Morgan Wallen is the musical guest. A country singer, Wallen was to be the musical guest Oct. 10, but was replaced after violating COVID protocols.

In early October, clips of Wallen appeared on social media that showed him drinking shots, kissing fans and mingling without a mask.

Wallen’s new album is “Dangerous: The Double Album”. It will be his first time on the show.

Bateman is on Netflix drama Ozark as director, producer and star.

Dec. 12, Timothee Chalamet hosts the show, and Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are the musical guest. Chalamet’s movies include The French Dispatch and Dune. It is his hosting debut.

Springsteen will appear for the third time.

Dece. 19, the host is Kristen Wiig, a cast member on Saturday Night Live 2005 to 2012. Starring in Wonder Woman 1984, it is her fourth time hosting SNL. Dua Lipa is the musical guest for the second time.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.