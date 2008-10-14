Morgan Tapped To Head WNEP

Former general sales manager Chuck Morgan has been named president and general manager of WNEP Wilkes Barre/Scranton. He succeeds Lou Kirchen at the Local TV-owned station; Kirchen moved to WBRC Birmingham earlier this month.

Morgan, a native of the market, has been at WNEP for 27 years.

“Chuck is more than ready to take the reigns at WNEP and put his own imprint on the station and market,” said Kirchen, who’s also a regional VP. for Local. “He is a dedicated, smart and driven competitor. I know that WNEP is in good hands.”

Morgan joked that he’d been gunning for Kirchen’s job for years. “I thought Lou would never leave,” he said. “Over the years I’d put classifieds on her desk for GM jobs in great markets, but she never would bite.”

WNEP is a monster in the #54 DMA, claiming about half of the TV revenue.