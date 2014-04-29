Morgan Spurlock Inks Development Deal With the AP

Morgan Spurlock’s Warrior Poets shingle has signed a development deal with the Associated Press to allow the filmmaker to create content out of the AP’s reporting and stories.

Spurlock’s New York-based production company will be able to tap into AP’s library of global content to develop new scripted and unscripted projects for film, television and digital. AP has operations in 110 countries and across the 50 states.

“Warrior Poets recognizes the value of AP’s accurate, independent and global text, photo and video news reports,” said Michael Dutton, global director of entertainment products at AP. “We are pleased that their experienced and creative team will be developing original digital and broadcast programming around AP's editorial content.”

The agreement is similar to the first-look deal between Gannett and The Weinstein Company signed earlier this month.

Spurlock currently hosts and executive produces CNN’s Inside Man and will premiere a new documentary series Seven Deadly Sins on Showtime in June.