Morgan Freeman Hosts New Season of ‘Story of God’ Starting in January

The second season of National Geographic’s The Story of God With Morgan Freeman debuts Monday, Jan. 16. Season one was the network’s most-watched series of all time, according to National Geographic, which says the actor/producer Freeman “will again take viewers around the world on a quest for interfaith understanding and connectivity through the lens of the world’s major religions, science, anthropology and archaeology.”

Season two features three episodes. The series will go global this spring on National Geographic channels in 171 countries.

“One of the things we love most about doing this series is finding the interconnected threads all humans share across different cultures, faiths and ideologies when it comes to seeking understanding of life’s great mysteries,” said Freeman. “I hope this series continues to not just entertain and inform, but also to open dialogue that will allow us to understand our neighbors both here in the U.S. and around the world.”

Topics for the three new episodes are “The Chosen One?”, “Proof of God” and “Heaven and Hell.”

The Story of God With Morgan Freeman is produced by Revelations Entertainment. Freeman, Lori McCreary and James Younger are executive producers on behalf of Revelations. For National Geographic, Michael J. Miller is executive producer.

National Geographic Channel is a joint venture between National Geographic and 21st Century Fox.