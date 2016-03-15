Morewitz Upped to Senior VP of Drama at ABC

Brian Morewitz, VP of drama development at ABC Entertainment, has been named senior VP, drama development. He will report to Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment, and will oversee the development and production of all drama pilots and the launch of new drama series for ABC.

Morewitz held the VP title since 2004, developing and overseeing series such as Quantico, American Crime, Revenge and Nashville.

Prior to arriving at ABC, Morewitz was senior VP at Escape Artists, where he helped develop feature films. Previously he held other development positions within the film industry, including senior VP, Black and Blu Entertainment, and VP, Lucas Foster Productions.

Dungey took over as entertainment president in February.