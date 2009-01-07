More WWE For mun2

Bilingual Latino network mun2 will begin rebroadcasting World Wrestling Entertainment’s ECW series on Friday nights starting on January 9 at 10 p.m.



The addition of ECW, which currently runs on Sci Fi, to the mun2 schedule follows the launch of rebroadcasts of WWE’s Raw on the network.



“Popularity of WWE among young Latinos has prompted us to continue providing action-packed WWE entertainment for our audience, all while building strategic partnerships for the network” says Alex Pels, General Manager for mun2.



Launched in 2001 as part of Telemundo Cable Networks, mun2 is a division of NBC Universal.