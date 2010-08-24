More Viewers Bump Syndie Ratings

TV audiences increased by an average of 790,000 viewers

during the week ending Aug. 15, giving daytime shows a bit of a boost in the

dead of summer.

CBS Television Distribution's Judge Judy continued its winning streak, averaging a 4.2 live plus

same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. Judy has been daytime's top show for the

past 20 out of 22 weeks. Court's best performer is up 11% compared to last year

and even with last week.

In second place, CTD's Judge

JoeBrown climbed 5% to a 2.0.

Warner Bros.' People's Court dropped 5%

to a 1.8. Judge Mathis added 6% to a

1.7. Twentieth's Judge Alex and Divorce Court, Warner Bros.' Judge Jeanine Pirro and Litton's Street Court all were flat at a 1.3,

1.3, 1.0 and 0.5, respectively.

Among the talkers, CTD's Oprah

and Disney-ABC's Live with Regis and

Kelly each were flat at a 3.2 and 2.3, respectively. NBC Universal's Maury advanced 5% to a 2.1, continuing

to edge out Sony's Dr. Oz, which also

climbed 5% to a 2.0. CTD's Dr. Phil

slipped 5% to a 1.9 and fifth place. Warner Bros.' Ellen and NBCU's Jerry Springer

each were up 7% to a 1.5. CTD's The

Doctors held firm at a 1.4, tying NBCU's Steve Wilkos, which improved 8%. CTD's Rachael Ray remained at a 1.3. Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams sank 9% to a 1.0, while Warner

Bros.' Bonnie Hunt and NBCU's Martha Stewart each were flat at a 0.6

and 0.5, respectively.

In magazines, CTD's magazine leader ET dipped 3% to a 3.6, but remained atop the category for the 735th

consecutive week. CTD's Inside Edition

remained in second with a 4% gain to a 2.7. NBCU's Access Hollywood and Warner Bros.' TMZ each were flat and tied for third at a 1.7. CTD's The Insider lost 6% to a 1.6 and Warner

Bros.' Extra was unchanged at a 1.5.

Game shows were led by CTD's Wheel of Fortune, which was flat at a 5.8. CTD's Jeopardy! inched up 2% to a 4.9. Disney-ABC's

Who Wants to be a Millionaire, Debmar-Mercury's

Family Feud and Twentieth's Are You Smarter than a Fifth Grader all

were flat at a 2.2, 1.5, and 1.2, respectively.

Off-net sitcoms were mixed. Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men fell 2% to a 4.2. Twentieth's

Family Guy and CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond each were unchanged

at a 3.1. Warner Bros.' George Lopez

jumped 13% to a 2.6. NBCU's newcomer The

Office grew 4% to a 2.6. Sony's Seinfeld

slipped 4% to a 2.4. Twentieth's King of

the Hill, Warner Bros.' Friends

and Sony's King of Queens all were

even at 2.3, 2.1 and 1.4, respectively.