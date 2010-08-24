More Viewers Bump Syndie Ratings
TV audiences increased by an average of 790,000 viewers
during the week ending Aug. 15, giving daytime shows a bit of a boost in the
dead of summer.
CBS Television Distribution's Judge Judy continued its winning streak, averaging a 4.2 live plus
same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. Judy has been daytime's top show for the
past 20 out of 22 weeks. Court's best performer is up 11% compared to last year
and even with last week.
In second place, CTD's Judge
JoeBrown climbed 5% to a 2.0.
Warner Bros.' People's Court dropped 5%
to a 1.8. Judge Mathis added 6% to a
1.7. Twentieth's Judge Alex and Divorce Court, Warner Bros.' Judge Jeanine Pirro and Litton's Street Court all were flat at a 1.3,
1.3, 1.0 and 0.5, respectively.
Among the talkers, CTD's Oprah
and Disney-ABC's Live with Regis and
Kelly each were flat at a 3.2 and 2.3, respectively. NBC Universal's Maury advanced 5% to a 2.1, continuing
to edge out Sony's Dr. Oz, which also
climbed 5% to a 2.0. CTD's Dr. Phil
slipped 5% to a 1.9 and fifth place. Warner Bros.' Ellen and NBCU's Jerry Springer
each were up 7% to a 1.5. CTD's The
Doctors held firm at a 1.4, tying NBCU's Steve Wilkos, which improved 8%. CTD's Rachael Ray remained at a 1.3. Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams sank 9% to a 1.0, while Warner
Bros.' Bonnie Hunt and NBCU's Martha Stewart each were flat at a 0.6
and 0.5, respectively.
In magazines, CTD's magazine leader ET dipped 3% to a 3.6, but remained atop the category for the 735th
consecutive week. CTD's Inside Edition
remained in second with a 4% gain to a 2.7. NBCU's Access Hollywood and Warner Bros.' TMZ each were flat and tied for third at a 1.7. CTD's The Insider lost 6% to a 1.6 and Warner
Bros.' Extra was unchanged at a 1.5.
Game shows were led by CTD's Wheel of Fortune, which was flat at a 5.8. CTD's Jeopardy! inched up 2% to a 4.9. Disney-ABC's
Who Wants to be a Millionaire, Debmar-Mercury's
Family Feud and Twentieth's Are You Smarter than a Fifth Grader all
were flat at a 2.2, 1.5, and 1.2, respectively.
Off-net sitcoms were mixed. Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men fell 2% to a 4.2. Twentieth's
Family Guy and CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond each were unchanged
at a 3.1. Warner Bros.' George Lopez
jumped 13% to a 2.6. NBCU's newcomer The
Office grew 4% to a 2.6. Sony's Seinfeld
slipped 4% to a 2.4. Twentieth's King of
the Hill, Warner Bros.' Friends
and Sony's King of Queens all were
even at 2.3, 2.1 and 1.4, respectively.
