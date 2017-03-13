More Sinclair Stations Sign Up for comScore Ratings

comScore said it has signed a new agreement with Sinclair Broadcast Group that adds three more stations to the number of stations for which it provides local measurement.

The added stations are WSBT South Bend, Ind.; KUQI Corpus Christi, Texas; and KFXL Lincoln and Hastings-Kearney, Neb.

"Sinclair and comScore have a great partnership," said comScore's executive VP of local television, Steve Walsh. "We are very pleased that Sinclair is driving revenue with the use of comScore ratings information."

comScore, which acquired Rentrak in 2016, competes with Nielsen to provide local TV ratings. The company says it now provides local measurement currency to 704 stations representing 82 ownership groups.



(Photo via FamZoo Staff's Flickr. Image taken on May 25, 2016 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 9x16 aspect ratio.)