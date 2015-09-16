More Partyin’ Down South Ordered By CMT
CMT said it is renewing its highest-rated original series, Party Down South, for another season.
Season 5 of Party Down South will feature the original cast—Daddy, Lyle, Murray, Walt, Hannah/“Hott Dogg,” Lauren, Mattie and Tiffany—and is expected to premiere next year.
They’ll be filming in Savannah, Ga. They’re currently spending season 4 in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Season 4 has been generating the series’ highest ratings since season 2 with a 0.88 ratings among women 18-49, the network said.
Overall, CMT says its original series are up 11% from last year among adults 18-49.
Party Down South is produced by 495 Productions, led by SallyAnn Salsano, who was also behind MTV’s hit Jersey Shore.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.