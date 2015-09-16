More Partyin’ Down South Ordered By CMT

CMT said it is renewing its highest-rated original series, Party Down South, for another season.

Season 5 of Party Down South will feature the original cast—Daddy, Lyle, Murray, Walt, Hannah/“Hott Dogg,” Lauren, Mattie and Tiffany—and is expected to premiere next year.

They’ll be filming in Savannah, Ga. They’re currently spending season 4 in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Season 4 has been generating the series’ highest ratings since season 2 with a 0.88 ratings among women 18-49, the network said.

Overall, CMT says its original series are up 11% from last year among adults 18-49.

Party Down South is produced by 495 Productions, led by SallyAnn Salsano, who was also behind MTV’s hit Jersey Shore.