‘More To Love' Gets July Premiere On Fox

Fox will premiere Mike Fleiss' dating series More To Love Tuesday July 28, the network says. The series, first reported by B&C last month, follows a single, average, husky man as he attempts to woo several confident and secure plus size women.

Fox is currently casting for More To Love across the country.

The network also announced that the debut of its psychiatry drama Mental will be pushed back a week to Friday May 29 at 9 p.m. and that the new season of Don't Forget The Lyrics will debut May 22 at 8 p.m.