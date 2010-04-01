More Live Streaming From 2010 Masters

CBSSports.com and Masters.com will be expanding their live

streaming options from the 2010 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National

Golf Club.

A new viewing option, the "featured group" channel, will

follow selected pairings of golfers as they play holes 10-18 at the course.

Grant Boone and Billy Kratzert will provide commentary for the channel. With

the new channel, the sites will be streaming over 86 hours of video from the

tournament, a 50% increase over 2009.

In addition to the featured group, the sites will be

bringing back Amen Corner Live, 15 & 16 Live and Masters Extra. Amen Corner

Live will have commentators Ian Eagle and Matt Gogel, and provides live

streaming of the 11th, 12th and 13th holes at Augusta. 15 & 16 Live brings coverage of

the 15th and 16th holes, with Bobby Clampett providing

commentary. Masters Extra provides coverage of the entire field one hour prior

to the start of the television coverage, and features the complete CBS

announcing team of Jim Nantz, Sir Nick Faldo, Peter Oosterhuis, Verne

Lundquist, David Feherty, Bill Macatee, Peter Kostis and Ian Baker-Finch.