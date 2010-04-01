More Live Streaming From 2010 Masters
By Alex Weprin
CBSSports.com and Masters.com will be expanding their live
streaming options from the 2010 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National
Golf Club.
A new viewing option, the "featured group" channel, will
follow selected pairings of golfers as they play holes 10-18 at the course.
Grant Boone and Billy Kratzert will provide commentary for the channel. With
the new channel, the sites will be streaming over 86 hours of video from the
tournament, a 50% increase over 2009.
In addition to the featured group, the sites will be
bringing back Amen Corner Live, 15 & 16 Live and Masters Extra. Amen Corner
Live will have commentators Ian Eagle and Matt Gogel, and provides live
streaming of the 11th, 12th and 13th holes at Augusta. 15 & 16 Live brings coverage of
the 15th and 16th holes, with Bobby Clampett providing
commentary. Masters Extra provides coverage of the entire field one hour prior
to the start of the television coverage, and features the complete CBS
announcing team of Jim Nantz, Sir Nick Faldo, Peter Oosterhuis, Verne
Lundquist, David Feherty, Bill Macatee, Peter Kostis and Ian Baker-Finch.
