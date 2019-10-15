More Data Consolidation as TV Time Acquires Mediamorph

TV Time, which tracks data about TV and films, acquired Mediamorph, a cloud-based content management company.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The growth of over-the-top platforms has made it more difficult to track consumer video consumption and a number of data firms have jumped in to provide data and to manage the monetization of content. Those companies have been merging to achieve the scale needed to work with growing media companies.

The combined companies will operate under the name Whip Media Group.