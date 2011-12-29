More Confident MTV Moves Upfront to April

MTV, encouraged by improved ratings numbers, is moving

its upfront presentation from an avant-garde February to a more mainstream date

in late April.

For the past two years, MTV, has been among the earliest

networks to try to attract the attention of media planners and buyers in

advance of the upfront advertising market, during which cable channels sell

more than half their commercial inventory.

At the time, the network was searching for new strategies

to remain relevant with younger viewers, pitching research and an adjusted

programming approach.

Last year, MTV held its upfront on Feb. 2 at the

Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan. The event was attended by stars of the

successful Jersey Shore and the

soon-to-be-canceled Skins, as well as

Justin Bieber. Bruno Mars performed and buyers and planners got their look at

the acclaimed scripted show Awkward

and were told about the return of Beavis

& Butt-Head.

Most cable networks make upfront presentations during

March and April.

For 2012, MTV has scheduled its upfront presentation for

April 26. The network declined to say where the event will be held or provide

other details.

According to a spokesman, "In early 2010, we were eager

to communicate the results of our reinvention, millennial focus and programming

filter to the marketplace and decided to go out head to get that message out in

a less cluttered environment."

The network says its new approach worked. "In the last

two years, our overall ratings have grown nearly 30% and our primetime '10

Spot' audience has nearly doubled," the spokesman said. "With the marketplace

now well aware of our reinvention, we decided to return to a more traditional

upfront calendar in 2012 so that we're front and center during the key upfront

consideration period."

After MTV holds its presentation, A+E Networks is the

only cable programmer that will have an event in New York prior to the

broadcast upfront week, which starts May 14.

Other cable networks have schedule presentation during

that week, including ESPN, Turner Broadcasting and, most recently, USA Network.