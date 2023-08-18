More Advertisers Getting a Kick From Women's World Cup Soccer

The women’s World Cup soccer tournament attracted 22% more advertisers than four year ago, according to a report from iSpot TV.

Despite the early exit of the U.S. team, losing to Sweden in the knockout stage, the World Cup has generated 1.05 billion ad impressions so far for the 294 advertisers.

Games the U.S. played in generated 18.8% of all of the TV ad impressions.

With the matches being played in Australia, more impressions (22%) are coming in primetime. Four years ago, when the World Cup took place in France, just 4% of impressions were in primetime.

The other side of that coin is that 15.5% of impressions were delivered during overnight time periods, compared to just 2.7% four years ago.

The most prominent advertisers, ranked by share of impressions, have been Volkswagen, Google Pixel, State Farm, Truly Hard Seltzer and NerdWallet, iSpot said.

Utilizing World Cup players paid off for numerous brands, iSpot said. Dick’s Sporting Goods’s spot with Alex Morgan was 16% more likable than industry norms. Frito-Lay’s spot with numerous animated players garnered 12% more attention than the norm.