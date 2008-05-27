Morales Leaving Telemundo Stations

Telemundo station-group president Ibra Morales is leaving the company as of May 30. Morales’ contract is coming to an end and will not be renewed.

“Under the consolidated model established over a year ago, Telemundo will take the opportunity to review the station-group organization and architecture,” the broadcaster said in a statement. “As the business continues to rapidly change, the station group will continue to adjust and most likely evolve into a regional model.”

Telemundo president Don Browne will assume Morales’ duties until the group is reorganized.

Morales’ departure was previously reported on the blog Media Moves.

“Ibra has done a great job and his passion and dedication to Telemundo is second to none,” Telemundo said.