Morales Leaving Telemundo Stations
Telemundo station-group president Ibra Morales is leaving the company as of May 30. Morales’ contract is coming to an end and will not be renewed.
“Under the consolidated model established over a year ago, Telemundo will take the opportunity to review the station-group organization and architecture,” the broadcaster said in a statement. “As the business continues to rapidly change, the station group will continue to adjust and most likely evolve into a regional model.”
Telemundo president Don Browne will assume Morales’ duties until the group is reorganized.
Morales’ departure was previously reported on the blog Media Moves.
“Ibra has done a great job and his passion and dedication to Telemundo is second to none,” Telemundo said.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.